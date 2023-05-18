Supporting Mental Health

Emily Aleksy from ERA Wellness joins us today discuss mental health, and more specifically, burnout in parents. Emily's practice specializes in perinatal mental health, trauma, stress and anxiety. The clinic sees individuals and couples from age 14 through adulthood. There are clinicians that do techniques like Brainspotting, ERP and Gottman method couple's therapy. For more information, visit online at ERA Wellness Therapy.
Posted at 10:03 AM, May 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-18 11:03:51-04
