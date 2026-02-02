Supporting Individuals Navigating Breast Cancer

Breast Cancer can be a incredibly isolating experience for the people navigating the diagnosis. However, the Non profit Warriors Way want's to help support those fighting breast cancer. Through community-centered events, Warrior Kits, and meaningful partnerships, Warriors Way creates spaces of connection, empowerment, and hope, reminding those affected by cancer that they are never alone. Viewers can support Warriors Way by donating, sponsoring a Warrior Kit, attending upcoming community events, or following along on social media to help spread awareness. A great way to start your support is at Fiddleheads!

To receive 10% off your order, mention that you saw Warriors Way on Coffee On Us at any Fiddleheads location. If you buy Fiddleheads’ special Morning Blend roast, a portion of that sale will go to benefit Warriors Way

For more information, go to FiddleheadsCoffee.com