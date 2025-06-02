Supporting Dignity and Hope on the Streets of Milwaukee

Founded in 2016, Street Angels Inc. is a mobile outreach organization committed to supporting individuals experiencing unsheltered homelessness in Milwaukee County. With compassion and consistency, their dedicated team of staff and volunteers travels directly to where help is needed most—bringing food, water, clothing, hygiene items, and other basic necessities. Through initiatives like Showers of Hope, Street Angels restores dignity while building trust and offering connections to housing, healthcare, and vital community resources. By combining immediate relief with long-term advocacy and support, Street Angels offers hope and pathways toward stability for Milwaukee’s most vulnerable neighbors.

