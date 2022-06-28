Supporting Businesses At Summerfest

Anthony Hudson, BMO Regional President is here with Ashley Barnett, owner of Scents & Such. The BMO Empower Grant program is a long-term platform that helps support minority-owned businesses through BMO’s partnership with Summerfest. This year, nine small business minority owners received funding, along with educational opportunities, to support their work as vendors during Summerfest 2022.

Scents & Such is a candle business. All of their scents here are infused with essential oils which have been scientifically proven to reduce anxiety and depression and boost your mood and help with focus. The owner, Ashley was involved with BMO’s Empower program last year as well and has reconnected with BMO and will be back at Summerfest.

Visit the BMO Harris Pavilion site HERE.

To learn more about each of the nine BMO Empower Summerfest vendors. Visit their website

