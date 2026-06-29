Supporting Black-Owned Businesses

Many consumers are looking for meaningful ways to support Black-owned businesses beyond one-day promotions and social media posts.

Morgan Hewett, a repeat founder in the health tech space and MBA 2026 candidate, joins us to share how consumers, companies and communities can support Black-owned businesses all year long. As a Black female entrepreneur, Morgan offers a thoughtful perspective on what genuine support looks like, from buying with intention to opening doors through mentorship, introductions, partnerships and referrals.

She will also discuss the barriers Black founders continue to face, the realities of building and scaling a company as a Black female founder, and lessons learned from successfully building and exiting a business.

Learn more: https://www.morganhewett.com/