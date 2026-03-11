Support Those with CHD with Hops for Hearts

The pillars of Project Bubaloo are funding research and spreading awareness of Congenital Heart Disease (CHD). Project Bubaloo’s Research Grant Committee is made up of medical professionals from a variety of specialties, parent representatives, and members of the Project Bubaloo team. Founder and President Callie Chiroff, along with Director of Apparel Sam Pangborn, share easy ways for people to show their support.

The next upcoming event will take place on Friday, April 17th at 6 p.m. at the Pritzlaff Building. Stop by to show your support for CHD awareness.

For more information, visit www.hopsforheartsmke.com or www.projectbubaloo.org.