Support and Foster Local Animals

Kate Hartlund from Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) joins us with foster mom, Lisa Dickson and her kittens. MADACC is first and foremost a public safety organization. They currently rescue and assure safe, temporary shelter, basic veterinary and humane care for over 12,000 animals each year. Today they offer insight to the importance of fostering animals and how people can foster and support MADACC. For more information, visit online at MADACC.

The Pet Project focuses on pets in need of adoption from local Southeastern Wisconsin shelters. Each week The Morning Blend showcases a pet in need of a home.

The Pet Project is proudly sponsored by Fleet Farm.

Get the Guaranteed Lowest Prices on dog and cat food at Fleet Farm.