Support and Encourage LGBTQ+ Youth

In 2019, Courage MKE opened Wisconsin’s first home for displaced LGBTQ+ youth where the mission is to help residents be themselves in order to heal. Joining us today is Brad Schlaikowski, who's the Executive Director at Courage MKE. Earlier this year, Courage MKE purchased it’s second property to provide independent housing for LGBTQ+ young adults (18-24) that are aging out of the social welfare system. Brad is calling on the Milwaukee community to show support to local LGBTQ+ youth and help with housing or other needs. There will be an upcoming event called Coffee with Courage on Friday, July 28 at 8am-10am at C2 Apartments, located on 2030 W. National Ave. Join Courage MKE to talk about what they are working on for the community with opportunities to ask questions and be heard. For more information, visit online at LGBTQ+ Youth Charity and Home.

