Summer Reads

Carole Barrowman is back with her BLOCKBUSTER reads for the summer. Carole is an English Professor at Alverno College. Her book reviews appear in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and The Star Tribune.

Quiet in Her Bones by Nalini Singh (Berkley)

This twisty psychological mystery is a seriously wicked take on the locked room mystery. Instead of a room, the setting is a private cul-de sac on the cusp of New Zealand’s Waitãkere Ranges National Park.

The Bombay Prince by Sujata Massey (Soho Crime, JUNE)

Lawyer, Perveen Mistry, investigates with her usual measured, outspoken manner. Set against the backdrop of protests for independence from British colonial rule, Massey’s lush descriptions and rich historical details are thoroughly transporting.

Bad Moon Rising by John Galligan (Atria, JUNE)

Madison author, Galligan, has written another gritty, gripping addition to his series set in rural Wisconsin. Kick, as her name implies, strikes hard when she’s forced to. This is becoming one of my go-to series.