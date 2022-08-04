The iconic, summer-long Bristol Renaissance Faire will open the gates for the 2022 season after its epic return. This year, they celebrate Bristol's 35th Anniversary offering an exciting, electric mix of fun and frivolity located on thirty-plus acres and just a short drive from either Chicago or Milwaukee.

The Faire is 30 acres of pure fun! 20 stages offer a variety of entertainment all day long. In addition, they dazzle you with a fully armored joust, the Queen and her glittering Court, amazing arts and craft, delicious food, fine spirits, music, dance, parades, rides and games, and entertainers in the streets all day long. Actress Katie Kowbel is the Mistress Victoria Hope from the Guild of St. Michael, joins us to discuss the event. For more information, please visit RENFAIR.com/Bristol.