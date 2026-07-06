Summer Fun Awaits At This Destination

Looking for an easy summer getaway the whole family will love? Lake County, Illinois is just a short drive from Milwaukee and packed with classic summer fun. From thrilling rides at Six Flags Great America to beautiful lakes, beaches, outdoor adventures, delicious dining and charming downtowns, Lake County is the perfect place to make memories that last a lifetime.

John Maguire, President of Visit Lake County, and John Krajnak, Park President of Six Flags Great America, join us to share why Lake County is a must-visit destination this summer.

For me visit: https://www.visitlakecounty.org/