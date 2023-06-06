Summer Festival Tips for Seniors

Patty Cadorin, founder of A Senior Moment, joins us to share some tips for seniors during this year's summer festivities. Patty goes over everything seniors need to know including what shoes are best for outdoor activities. A Senior Moment provides information to seniors on a variety of topics with a goal to help them live their best life. To learn more, you can visit A Senior Moment.
Posted at 11:16 AM, Jun 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-06 12:16:34-04
