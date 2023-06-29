As we approach the Fourth of July, Lifestyle Contributor Limor Suss shares some outdoor entertaining tips and summer essentials that you should know and have! To learn more, visit the website at Limor Suss.com.Also, make sure Dorot Gardens.com and Light and Fit.com!
Posted at 10:23 AM, Jun 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-29 11:41:35-04
As we approach the Fourth of July, Lifestyle Contributor Limor Suss shares some outdoor entertaining tips and summer essentials that you should know and have! To learn more, visit the website at Limor Suss.com.Also, make sure Dorot Gardens.com and Light and Fit.com!
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.