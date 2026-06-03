Summer Book Recommendations

Looking for the perfect summer read? Carole Barrowman has three fantastic book recommendations to add to your summer reading list.

The Missed Connection by Tia Williams (Grand Central Publishing)

A flirty romance novel that fizzes with energy, chic characters, and lots of swoon-worthy tension. It’s “love at first flight” when the main character, a casting director, thinks her soul mate is sitting next to her on a plane to Paris. The novel becomes a search for the man in Seat F. You’ll fly through this one.

The Drop by S.R. Masters (Sourcebooks Landmark)

Do not read this if you’re travelling to a theme park anytime soon. This heart-pounding thriller is about four friends trapped at the top of Hysteria, soon to be the world’s highest roller coaster. How they got up there and if they’ll get down make for a nail-biting ride… read.

Whistler by Ann Patchett (Harper)

Read any Patchett novel and you feel your heart expand. This one is no exception. A chance encounter at the Metropolitan Museum of Art results in a woman and her step-father reliving the way their past brief relationship shaped the way they approached their lives. This is a remarkable read. Plus the author reads the audiobook.