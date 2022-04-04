Sugar Free Brownies!

Meet the 'The No Sugar Baker!' After experiencing a major health scare and being diagnosed as severely diabetic, Jayne Jones decided to eliminate all sugar from her diet. The self-taught baker got back in the kitchen and started making her favorite recipes but taking all the sugar out of them. Her friends and family started calling her ‘The No Sugar Baker’ and the brand was born.

Jayne released her 2nd cookbook, The Cookbook of Healthy Living & Still No Regrets. It's packed with more than 100 new recipes from America’s No Sugar Baker, Jayne Jones. They are sure to knock your aprons off. She joins us to share the recipe for her No Sugar Baker’s French Silk Brownies!

Recipe

Ingredients:

- 1 Box of Sugar Free Brownie Mix (Swerve or Duncan Hines)

- 8 Oz. Cream Cheese

- 2 C. Swerve Confectioners

- 8 Oz. Heavy Whipping Cream

- ½ C. Cocoa

- 4 T. Butter

- 2 C. Chocolate Chips

- 1 T. Vanilla

- No Sugar Baker’s Whipping Cream to Top!

Easy Directions:

Prepare a brownie mix per instructions and pat into 8x8 baking pan. Bake at 350 for 20-25 minutes. Let cool completely.

In a mixing bowl, whip together cream cheese, Swerve, heavy whipping cream and cocoa until light and fluffy.

In a microwavable bowl, melt butter and chocolate chips. Stir until while combined. Pour into mixing bowl and continue to whip until light and fluffy.

Top brownies with mixture and refrigerate overnight.

Top with additional whipped cream.



You can find Jayne's book by visiting nosugarbaker.com and it's also available on Amazon.