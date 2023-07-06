Subway's Deli Heroes

Watch Now
Subway is back and they are introducing FOUR new subs called the Deli Heroes - the newest addition to its popular Subway Series collection. These delicious, classic deli-style sandwiches are piled high and showcase Subway’s new freshly sliced meats! The new additions include The Titan (#15), The Grand Slam Ham (#99), The Garlic Roast Beef (#17), and The Beast (#30). The great news is, you can try them for FREE on July 11 from 10:00 a.m. to noon at participating locations! Trust us, you don't want to miss out! Special thanks to the Subway off of South 76th Street for letting us try these delicious subs today!
Posted at 10:37 AM, Jul 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-06 11:37:30-04

Special thanks to the Subway off of South 76th Street for letting us try these delicious subs today!

