Subway's Deli Heroes

Subway is back and they are introducing FOUR new subs called the Deli Heroes - the newest addition to its popular Subway Series collection. These delicious, classic deli-style sandwiches are piled high and showcase Subway’s new freshly sliced meats! The new additions include The Titan (#15), The Grand Slam Ham (#99), The Garlic Roast Beef (#17), and The Beast (#30). The great news is, you can try them for FREE on July 11 from 10:00 a.m. to noon at participating locations! Trust us, you don't want to miss out!

Special thanks to the Subway off of South 76th Street for letting us try these delicious subs today!