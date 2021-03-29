Menu

Stuffed Sirloin: It's What's For Dinner

At the Machine Shed
Posted at 10:53 AM, Mar 29, 2021
A warm sizzling steak, a fluffy side of mashed potatoes and an alluring glass of red wine: what could be better? Executive Chef Shawn Isme doesn't have an answer to that because that pairing is already the best thing to hit dinner plates since plates were invented. Today, we explore his kitchen at the Machine Shed for an inside look into the Cattleman's Stuffed Sirloin so that you can get your mouth watering before you even get into the car.

To catch a glimpse of their other tasty offerings or to place an online order visit machineshed.com.

