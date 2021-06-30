Watch
With Author and Former US Marine Eric Rittmeyer
Being a happy person has everything to do with mental toughness! Joining us today is Former US Marine Eric Rittmeyer, and he will share some mental toughness secrets that will help squash the “COVID Blues” that many are currently facing. Eric will also discuss points from his book, The Emotional Marine—68 Mental Toughness and Emotional Intelligence Secrets to Make Anyone Instantly Like You.

For more ways to strengthen your mental toughness and emotional intelligence, visit MentalToughnessSpeaker.com. You can also purchase Eric’s book on Amazon.

