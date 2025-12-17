Stray Dogs Need Our Help!

Stray Dog Support is a non-profit 501(c)3 dedicated to helping save and improve the lives of defenseless and vulnerable street dogs around the world. They provide resources, support local rescuers, help facilitate the transport of these street pups internationally, and provide emergency medical care, spay and neuter programs, and vaccination programs.

Stray Dog relies on donations and sponsorship to not only provide food and medicine for the dogs but also to give them love, confidence, and dignity. Tune in to hear about their current programs and more of what they do!

Right now, Stray Dog is in desperate need of donations to help buy blankets, food, and medical supplies. You can help by visiting Stray Dog Support.

PayPal: rescue@straydogsupport.com

Venmo: @straydogsupportinc

