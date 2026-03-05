Strategies to Unplug Without Opting out of Modern Life

CEO and author Justin Hai, joins the show today with his new book titled Stress Nation. In his book he discusses the distinction between stress and anxiety, and how multitasking can often harm focus, productivity, and motivation. Justin aims to help people regain lost energy and to create deeper connections in our screen-saturated world. Drawing from many different disciplines, Hai offers practical solutions to readers struggling with the pressures of modern life.

To learn more, visit Stress Nation Book by Justin Hai