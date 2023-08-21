Today Matt Jablonski and Dan Guhl join us. They are wealth management advisers at Prescient Financial Solutions— A Northwestern Mutual Private Client Group.Today they will discuss new tax law changes regarding 529 plans and retirement. They will also present some ideas for kids to consider how to use their summer earnings.
Strategic Money Tips For Kids and Parents
Prescient Financial Solutions
Posted at 10:08 AM, Aug 21, 2023
