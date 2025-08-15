Stranger Things Surfer Boy Pizza Returns!

Everyone’s favorite Stranger Things pizza is back just in time for the highly anticipated premiere of the fifth and final season of one of Netflix’s most popular series. Inspired by the Surfer Boy Pizza restaurant in Season 4, Stranger Things Surfer Boy Pizza has sold over 10 million frozen pizzas to date and is back this year with four tubular flavors and limited-edition stickers for fans to relive the epic adventures from the iconic series.

Developed by Palermo’s Pizza, the Stranger Things-themed frozen pizza line features bold flavors that tie back to iconic locations across the seasons, retro packaging, and nostalgia of the 1980s. Fans can bring a taste of Hawkins home and host epic rewatch parties with these pies, each crafted with premium ingredients to turn your taste buds upside down.

Available in four flavors, the new Stranger Things Surfer Boy frozen pizzas also feature an exclusive collectable sticker in each package. There will be two waves of stickers, each with eleven designs, with wave one launching in July and wave two planned for November. Each sticker wave will have exclusive, rare holographic stickers that are limited and highly collectible.

Stranger Things Frozen Pizza will be available nationwide, including at Walmart. Find yours today and collect all eleven stickers while you can! Learn more at Palermo's.

