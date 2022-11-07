StoryCorps Oral History Conversations at Public Libraries

The Bridges Library System serves and supports 24 public libraries in Waukesha and Jefferson counties by fostering collaboration and innovation. The "Gathering and Sharing Stories" initiative started with a grant from Bader Philanthropies, Inc. in partnership with StoryCorps, a national oral history non-profit. Staff from nine libraries were trained as StoryCorps Facilitators and so far. Anyone is welcome to sign up to record a conversation through this project; they are also doing a recording event at three libraries for veterans and military families on November 7-11. Angela Meyers and Jennie Fidler joins us to talk about the event. To register, call 262-896-8245 or visit bridgeslibrarysystem.org/recordings