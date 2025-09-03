Stormwater Matters: Simple Steps for Cleaner Communities

Conservation Specialist Jayne Jenks joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss a topic that affects us all: stormwater.

Wisconsin Stormwater Week kicks off on September 20. Stormwater from rain and melting snow flows directly into our lakes, rivers, and streams – carrying pollutants with it. This can harm species that call our waterways home. There are simple, everyday steps we can take to help reduce stormwater pollution and protect our water resources.

From keeping the water clean, the adopt-a-drain program and family-friendly activities, there are many ways to get involved in protecting the waterways.

For more information, visit Waukesha County Parks and search "Adopt-a-Drain".

