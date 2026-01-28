Stop Making Others "The Bad Guy"

David Cunningham wants us to increase our love footprint. He is the author of Your Love Does Matter . Start replacing judgment with empathy. No one is ever right, and no one is ever wrong. We each have our view on life. No two people ever have the same view, and neither perspective is wrong or right, just different.

David Cunningham is a renowned transformational coach, author and speaker with nearly 40 years’ experience in empowering individuals to live from a place of love, grace, and authenticity. A lifelong change-maker, David’s courageous and love-led advocacy and leadership have uplifted the lives of countless people across six continents and all walks of life- from youth in the US juvenile justice system to the LGBTQ+ community, children in the alleys of Mumbai, grieving families of war, and board members of global brands.