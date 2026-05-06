Steps for Smarter Recycling

Many people want to recycle correctly, but confusion about materials can lead to mistakes. Waukesha County Recycles is launching its “Recycle Right” education campaign, running now through October 2026. This campaign is a county-wide effort to help residents recycle correctly and reduce contamination. Each month highlights specific recyclable materials, like cans, cartons, glass, paper, and plastics, while reinforcing simple habits to help ensure more materials are actually recycled.

For more information, visit www.waukeshacounty.gov/recycling.