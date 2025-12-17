Step Into the New Year Pain Free

Traveling for the holidays or have vacations scheduled for the New Year? Foot and calf pain can really slow us down this time of year, especially for women 50 and up. Whether it’s shopping, cooking, standing for long periods, or getting ready for winter travel, these aches can put a real damper on your plans. Stacey Roberts from New You Health and Wellness says you don’t have to cancel your vacations or miss out on the fun or suffer after a long day on your feet. Lisa joins Stacey to share her story of how her severe Achilles, calf, and foot pain were gone after only a few treatments.

Call 414-299-8121 to see how you qualify for a $47.00 trial to make sure our program is the best for you, and mention The Morning Blend.

Tune into "The Pain Free Formula" Podcast for additional tips on how to eliminate pain and consider purchasing The Pain Free Formula: Solving The Puzzle of Muscle and Joint Pain Without Surgery, Drugs or Injections, from Amazon.