Step into Summer with Style!

Stan’s Fit For Your Feet Has Shoes for the Entire Family
Posted at 10:05 AM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 11:05:12-04

Summer is the time to be active and get outside, but a lack of comfortable shoes has held many people back. You can keep your feet feeling good and looking great with shoes from Stan’s Fit For Your Feet! Joining us today to showcase all the footwear options for the entire family is the Director of Marketing, Megan Sajdak.

There are many special offers going on right now, including 10-30% off select styles from Stan’s and a free gift with an in-store Vionic purchase. If you buy New Balance, you can get 10% off your first item, 20% off your second, and 30% off your third. You can shop in-store or online at stansfootwear.com.

