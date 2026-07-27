Step Inside Anne Frank’s Secret Annex

A piece of history is coming to life at Chicago’s Griffin Museum of Science and Industry.

Visitors now have the opportunity to step inside a full-scale recreation of the hidden annex where Anne Frank and seven others spent two years in hiding during World War II. The immersive exhibition invites guests to experience the cramped rooms where Anne wrote her famous diary, while learning about the people, choices, and challenges behind one of the most important stories of the 20th century.

The exhibition arrives during two significant anniversaries: the anniversary of Anne Frank’s final diary entry on August 1 and the discovery of the Annex on August 4, 1944. Featuring more than 130 original artifacts, including items being displayed publicly for the first time, the exhibit connects Anne’s story and the responsibility to stand against hatred today.

Joining us is Dr. Chevy Humphrey, President and CEO of Griffin Museum of Science and Industry, to share why Anne Frank’s story continues to inspire millions and how this exhibition helps students and visitors better understand history through a personal lens.

Learn more about the exhibition and plan your visit at griffinmsi.org.