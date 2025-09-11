Step Inside a Historic Mansion During Doors Open

Grace Fuhr from Historic Milwaukee and Deanna Singh of Uplifting Mansion join us on The Morning Blend to discuss new sites for Milwaukee’s Doors Open.

Doors Open Milwaukee is celebrating its 15th anniversary in 2025. Doors Open is a city-wide open house event that will take place on Sept 27 and 28.

One of the new sites visitors can see is Uplifting Mansion, located on Milwaukee’s Near West Side. The historic 1899 home is now an events venue, art gallery, and a 2-bedroom residence available for rent.

With “passports” to help visitors with kids around the family-friendly locations, and a fashion show at City Hall on the 28th, there are many sites to see on the weekend.

Plan Your Doors Open Weekend:

September 27 - 28

doorsopenmilwaukee.org

