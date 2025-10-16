Staying Sane as the Days Get Shorter: Tips for Kids and Parents

Founder Stephanie Ciatti, and member Brittany Lewis join us on The Morning Blend to share how Babbling Babes is keeping people connected through the darker months ahead.

When the clocks change and the daylight disappears, parents everywhere feel it: the energy crash, the restless kids, and the endless stretch between dinner and bedtime. There are fun, practical, and local ways for Wisconsin families to stay busy, connected, and a little more sane this winter.

Go to Babbling Babes to find all upcoming Gatherings in fun local spaces, or follow on social media @mkebabblingbabes to see highlighted local favorites.

