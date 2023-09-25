Staying Informed on Increasing Insurance Premiums!

It's about that time of year where people are thinking about open enrollment and their insurance options through their employment. Lauren Peter, financial advisor is here today to discuss health insurance premiums, and how employees can get better education around their financial wellness and benefits. Lauren is a Certified Financial Planner with Northwestern Mutual who is focused on educating and empowering professionals to make smart financial decisions. She and her team at Spaeth Barrett Group do personal financial planning, group benefits administration and 401k planning. If you have specific questions about your benefits, talk to an advisor or visit http://sbg.nm.com.