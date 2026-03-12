Staying Independent with Support

SYNERGY HomeCare offers a range of services, including personal care, housekeeping, laundry, meal preparation, grocery shopping, transportation to medical appointments, companionship, and respite care. It provides services that can be considered “Care” or a “Personal Assistant” for individuals who do not require personal care services.

Ruth Busalacchi, shares success stories from people who have chosen to stay in their homes while receiving the care they needed.

