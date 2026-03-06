Blend Extra: Stay Steps from Lake Michigan in a Historic Kenosha Hotel

The Stella Hotel & Ballroom, located in the heart of downtown Kenosha, beautifully blends historic charm with modern comfort. This fully renovated landmark offers 80 stylish guest rooms and suites, state‑of‑the‑art amenities, and unique dining options including The 1844 Table & Mash, Café at The Stella, and the seasonal Crow’s Nest Rooftop Bar. With over 8,000 square feet of event space, it’s ideal for weddings, meetings, and celebrations. Just steps from Lake Michigan, guests enjoy easy access to trails, shops, museums, and waterfront activities.