Stay Healthy with Updated Wellness Checks!

The Outreach Community Health Centers’ Primary Care clinicprovides outpatient medical care for your entire family. Over the last 40 years, their programs have grown to provide a strong continuum of services that respond to the whole life needs of their patients and clients, and deliver those services at five locations in Milwaukee. Primary care services include: adult chronic disease management, COVID-19 vaccination, dental care services, immunizations, prenatal care and child care coordination, on-site lab services, in-house pharmacy, OB/GYN, podiatry, telehealth, and well-child visits.

