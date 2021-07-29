Watch
Stay Active both Physically and Mentally

with UnitedHealthcare
Posted at 10:14 AM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 11:14:38-04

Staying fit and active is more than just physical health. Keeping Mentally sharp, especially as we age is very important.
Today Chief Medical Officer at UnitedHealthcare medicare and retirement, Dr. Michelle Graham has some tips. She will discuss wellness and how we can all stay healthy and combat memory loss. For more information click here.

