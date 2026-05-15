Start You Summer in Denver with Music, Mountains & More!

Summer travel is heating up fast, and for travelers still deciding where to go, Denver is pulling ahead as a must-visit destination, delivering that rare mix of high-energy events, cultural moments, and effortless outdoor adventure all in one place.



At the center of it all is the iconic Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, celebrating its 85th anniversary with a blockbuster lineup and unforgettable open-air experiences.



Beyond Red Rocks, Denver’s arts and culture scene is thriving, from outdoor concerts and film series to major exhibitions at the History Colorado Center that tap into this summer’s broader cultural milestones. Add in citywide festivals, Pride celebrations, and immersive outdoor events, and there’s truly something happening every week.

Sports fans and families alike will find plenty to cheer about, whether it’s catching a game at Coors Field, celebrating the return of soccer and new teams, or experiencing one-of-a-kind events like Banana Ball.

For those looking to balance excitement with relaxation, Denver offers easy access to nature, sprawling city parks to nearby escapes like Rocky Mountain National Park.

Check out Visit Denver for all the details!