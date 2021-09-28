Start a Self-Care Conversation

Watch
Throughout our busy day-to-day lives, we often forget to take care of ourselves. In Self-Care: Let’s Start the Conversation, author Robert Allen provides sound, concise principles, and guidance for those seeking effective strategies for retreating, reflecting, replenishing, and restoring ourselves at every level of our lives. Robert is here today to discuss what self-care is, how we can use it, and why it’s crucial for our health.

For more information about Self-Care: Let’s Start The Conversation by Robert Allen, please visit rwallenbooks.com or follow Robert on Instagram and Facebook @rwallenbooks.

