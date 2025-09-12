Standup Comedian Coming Home to Wisconsin

Standup comedian Edgar Sandoval joins us on The Morning Blend to share some updates and his upcoming tour dates.

Nationally touring standup comedian Edgar Sandoval is in the Chicago suburbs this weekend, featuring for April Macie, but he’s coming home to headline two events this fall. Edgar is a Milwaukee native who got a late start in comedy - started in his mid-40s, turning 53 this year and turning his mid-life crisis into a hilarious second act!

Edgar Sandoval's Upcoming Shows:

Headlining, Sat. 9/20 Hops Haven Brew Haus in Sheboygan

Sat. 11/22, O'Donoghue's Irish Pub in Elm Grove

Opening Fri. 10/31 Improv – for Vik Pandya

Sat. 11/1 Viterbo University (La Crosse) – for Roy Wood Jr.

For more information, visit his Facebook Page

