St. Patty's Inspired Sliders

Everybody loves sliders, right? So, why not double your pleasure with a mini burger made with Jones All Natural Pork Sausage and Guinness Irish Beer. Chef Kate Lulloff from Jones Dairy Farm will demonstrate how to make these crowd pleasers that add just a hint of Guinness to both the burger meat and barbecue sauce. Blending a little Guinness into the sausage mixture creates a malty sweet layer of flavor to the pork. The beer in the BBQ sauce provides a richness and a slight bitterness which pairs perfectly with the sweetness of the molasses. Your St. Patrick’s Day will never be the same! Here is the recipe for the Guinness & Gouda BBQ Pork Sliders!