Sproucing Up for Christmas at Stein's

Stein's District Manager, Allison Stauss, joins us on The Morning Blend to share how you can have all your holiday needs and gift-giving preparations ready with one stop at Stein's.

Stein's Garden and Home hosts a range of Life Like and Fresh Cut trees ready to make your holidays cozy indoors. It also has many indoor and outdoor decorations, from candles and pillows to wall decor. Holiday plants are increasingly popular, and Stein's has the ultimate selection of plants to suit your style.

You can save on your Christmas trees this year with a 7’ Lifelike Xmas tree: regular price $799.99, discounted for Black Friday: $199.99. Or Fresh Cut 6’-8’ Black Hills tree for $29.88

Shop Stein’s for all your Christmas and Holiday needs-indoor, outdoor, and gift giving.

