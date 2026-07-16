Sprinkle Crumbs of Self-Love into your Day

Selfcare doesn't have to be a big outing! We’ve been taught that self-care has to be a spa day, a retreat, a full reset. But research shows it’s actually the small, consistent habits that protect our mental health the most. Amy Schmidt, motivational speaker, is here to frame your idea of self-love into the right-sized lens. Watch for the tips on how you can sprinkle self care actions throughout your day.

Find more crumbs of self-care from Amy here: Amy Schmidt – Author | Speaker | Podcast Host | Entrepreneur