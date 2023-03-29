Spring Match with The Wisconsin Humane Society

The Wisconsin Humane society is looking for your help. Right now every dollar donated with being matched up to $30,000. Make a donation between now and April 15th. Over the course of a year, thousands of animals come through the doors. They require varying degrees of treatment, from simple vaccinations to life-saving surgery and extended periods of therapy. As animals heal and await adoption, WHS meets whatever other needs they have, too.

Allie Christman from The Wisconsin Humane Society will introduce us to Georgia. A sweet girl looking for a forever home. Allie also has an update on Tater. Tater limped through their doors with an injured paw, a respiratory infection, and a mass in his mouth. After extensive treatment, medication, and an amputation surgery, he recovered wonderfully on three legs and was soon adopted by a loving family. He’s even received training to become a psychiatric service dog to help high school students in need!

As you can imagine, the expenses really add up. The Wisconsin Humane Society receives no general government funding, and they are not a part of any national umbrella group like HSUS or ASPCA. Their work relies solely on contributions from our generous community.

The Pet Project focuses on pets in need of adoption from local Southeastern Wisconsin shelters. Each week The Morning Blend showcases a pet in need of a home.

