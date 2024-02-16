Home is where the heart is so it’s important that homeowners do their research before moving ahead with a remodeling or home improvement project. A visit to the 62nd annual NARI Milwaukee Spring Home Improvement Show is one of easiest and most efficient ways to talk with a number of experts.

Diane Nelson, CRPM, and NARI President joins us live to give us an overview of the show but also to explain what NARI is and what homeowners can expect when working with a NARI member.

The NARI Milwaukeeshow runs Feb. 16 – 18 at State Fair Park in the Exposition Center, 8200 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis, and is packed with qualified, trusted, local professionals who can help homeowners update or transform their indoor or outdoor space.

The Show includes approximately 150 NARI Milwaukee members who provide remodeling and home improvement services and products – from design/build firms to specialized contractors

for all areas of the home, including roofing, gutters, windows, doors, HVAC, electrical, painting and more.

$10 in advance (online only at NARIMilwaukeeHomeShow.com); $12 at the door; Adults 60+ are $10 at the door; children age 17 and younger, veterans and active-duty military personnel and front-line workers and medical personnel (with I.D.) are free. $10 for parking at State Fair; ample street parking is also available

For more information on the NARI Spring Home Improvement Show or to receive a free copy of “Renovate,” the consumer magazine and membership directory, visit NARImilwaukee.orgor call 414-771-4071.