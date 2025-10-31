Spooky Night Animals: Myths, Facts, and How to Help

This Halloween-themed segment highlights some of the spooky night animals of Wisconsin – bats, owls, wolves, coyotes, and spiders – that are often misunderstood and surrounded by myths. Because they are mostly nocturnal, many people fear them due to their elusive habits. Retzer Nature Center’s teaching naturalists, displays, and programs provide an opportunity to educate the public about these animals’ important ecological roles, dispel myths, and offer guidance on how to protect them and live alongside them safely.

Oct 31 – Creepy Creatures & Costumes with Park Naturalist Erin McKeon

Nov 5 – America Recycles Day with Abbie Liedtke, Recycling & Solid Waste Supervisor

Dec 3 – Sustainable Gifting with Julia Robson, Park System Supervisor

