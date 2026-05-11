Spinal Traction Treatment To Help You Achieve Relief From Low Back Pain

Struggling with lower back pain with no relief? Dr. Jonathan Stevenson from Strive Integrative Health highlights the Back-On-Trac spinal traction treatment. If you need relief from low back pain, herniated disc, sciatica, or low back sprain/strains, Strive Integrative Health is here to help

For a LIMITED time only, the 2-Day Back Pain Relief Jumpstart Program is just $49! This includes your Back-On-Trac spinal traction treatment, FREE Vibration Session, and FREE Consultation! You can start your body transformation by calling (262) 649 7876 to book your $49 2-Day Back Pain Relief Jumpstart.