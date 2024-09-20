Spectacular Light Installation

Stay off the ladder this holiday season and reach out to Holiday Light Rescue instead. Holiday Light Rescue is a seasonal holiday lighting service owned and operated by firefighters! Services include design consultation, customized installation, emergency maintenance, and a take down and storage process!
Go to holidaylights911.com or text/call (414) 416-6916 for a free design consultation.
Posted
Stay off the ladder this holiday season and reach out to Holiday Light Rescue instead. Holiday Light Rescue is a seasonal holiday lighting service owned and operated by firefighters! Services include design consultation, customized installation, emergency maintenance, and a take down and storage process!
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.