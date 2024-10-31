Special Thanks to Awesome Makeup Artists!

A special thank you goes out to Michael Weiss and Cat Erwin, the fantastic makeup artists who did Molly and Tiffany's makeup today! Thanks for creating some awesome Halloween looks special for our show today!
Find them on social media at @Michaelweissmke and @lunatickcosmeticlabs!
Posted
A special thank you goes out to Michael Weiss and Cat Erwin, the fantastic makeup artists who did Molly and Tiffany's makeup today! Thanks for creating some awesome Halloween looks special for our show today!
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.