Special Promotion Ideas For Your Small Business

Special offers don’t have to be tied to the calendar. With the right approach, businesses can create excitement and urgency whenever they need it most. Tim Vertz, President of Vertz Marketing, shares practical, effective promotion strategies that can help businesses increase traffic, engagement, and sales at any time of year. Tim Vertz highlights three great promotion ideas to get more people in your business or activity on your website to give your business a boost at any time of the year.

For more information, visit https://vertzmarketing.com.