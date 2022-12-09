Special Holiday Gift Ideas

Faye Wetzel joins us to share some more special gift ideas, including one for the men in your life from FAYE's Women's Boutique. This holiday season, scarves continue to be a first choice as a gift, and Faye loves this colorful square scarf for only $59! Have you snagged your Better-Than-A-Boyfriend cozy jacket yet? Be sure to grab one for you and one for a friend.

Starting today at noon, the champagne and cookies come out at FAYE's Women's Boutique. Spin the Wheel of Fashion for 10-40% off your entire purchase! Amy Hopkins will have a kiosk in-store with creative toy ideas for the little and big kids on your list. Ritika will also be in-house with an expanded collection of SILK 'N' MORE scarves.

Be Loyal and shop local this holiday season at FAYE's! For more information, please visit www.fayes123.com